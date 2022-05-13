AEW’s Jeff Hardy was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he spoke about the current run for The Hardy Boyz. The brothers have teased in the past that this will be their final run but Jeff admits that may not be the case, as they could potentially last forever.

“Well, it’s like the unknown,” he said on the future. “We say that, but it might not be correct, we could last forever. I mean, until we are 75 or something, who knows? The idea right now, because we are older, we are beat up, but the idea of a final run is very good.”

Jeff Hardy also spoke about when he first met Tony Khan and claimed they never spoke before his 90-day release clause ended with WWE. However, he did meet Khan before that at Ric Flair’s anniversary party.

“We never talked, at all,” he said on the build to his debut. “I met Tony Khan for the first time at Ric Flair’s anniversary party with Wendy. But then he said, ‘I own this company called AEW,’ I said, ‘what?!’ We had such a good time over that weekend, I love Ric Flair like crazy. Because of Ric, I met Tony early on, but before the 90-day we didn’t talk at all.

“That is what was so crazy about my arrival in AEW, I didn’t know anything until 6 am that morning, I think. My wife found my phone, and said, ‘okay, you’re leaving at so-and-so time,’ you know, to get there? Because that’s when my 90-days was up. Then the spoiler alert, because I did a music show and some guy reported me saying, ‘yeah, I am going to AEW.’ I totally said, ‘I am going to AEW,’ but of course, I am going to AEW.”

