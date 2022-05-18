At the age of 70, Jim Ross has been involved in the wrestling business for 48 years, calling thousands of matches and working behind the scenes during some of the greatest times in professional wrestling. Since departing the WWE in 2019 to pursue a full-time role as a commentator, Good Ol’ JR joined All Elite Wrestling where he’s spent the last few years as a Senior Advisor and full-time Commentator for AEW Dynamite.

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Ross revealed some news about his contract with AEW that was scheduled to come to an end shortly. The former WWE Head of Talent Relations mentioned how contract talks have gone with AEW and how much he appreciates Tony Khan’s confidence in him.

“I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago,” Ross said. “I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going to go for a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half, something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m really pleased at 70 I still have a future and at 70 I’m still loving what I do.”

Being set to work for AEW till mid-2024, Ross will hit 50-years in the business two years from now, an accomplishment few have achieved. The WWE Hall of Famer responded to people who will react negatively to the news that he’s going to be a main-stay on AEW television for a while, stating that he deserves to continue his career spanning nearly five decades.

“Anybody who says you’re too old, f*ck yourself, how’s that?” JR said. “Yup, go ahead, pull it out and f*ck yourself. You’re telling me I should stay home and die? You’re dictating that I don’t deserve to continue this career? I want to get to 2024. I really do, that’s 50 years in the wrestling business and not a lot of guys can say they were in the basic same job in a fickle crazy-ass unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. Hopefully, the good lord’s looking down and cut me a break. If we get to 50, I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman Oklahoma.”

