CJ Perry (Lana) has apparently struck it rich in her post-WWE career. Through a tweet early Tuesday, Lana revealed she’s now a crypto millionaire and a real estate mogul.

Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire. I share this not out of arrogance but out of the most grateful & humble heart. Be kind, help others, work the hardest, don’t step on others to get further. Be grateful.

We noted earlier how Perry’s new personal website, featuring exclusive content, raked in over $20,000 within the first 24 hours of launch. As per the website, subscribers to Perry’s exclusive content receive exclusive TikToks, videos and photos from their favorite “hot flexible wife” and even the occasional appearance from Miro.

Earlier this year, the former Lana was reportedly in talks with WWE for a cameo appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble. She has been away from all wrestling since her WWE release last June.

Perry will wrestle her old WWE rival Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) at the inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event June 4 at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. The winner will be crowned the inaugural WES Women’s Champion. Perry hasn’t wrestled since the May 31, 2021 episode of RAW.

