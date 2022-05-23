On the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, Jeff and Matt Hardy joined as special guests to discuss their time in WWE, as well as their current run in AEW.

The host of the podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr., questioned the brothers to find out what their goals were in All Elite Wrestling and in professional wrestling as a whole. The pair disclosed they have their sights firmly set on cementing their legacy as a tag team even further.

“Our goal here in AEW is to cement our legacy,” Matt Hardy said. “The first business we want to conduct is winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

“On top of that, I’d love to win the AAA, I’d love to win the Ring of Honor, I’d love to win the New Japan titles. We’ll win them all, man. We really want to cement our legacy as the legit GOATs, one of the greatest of all time.”

Jeff Hardy also presented a crazy idea that he’d like to see happen at some point in the future, using The Hardy Boyz’ extraordinary creativity. The brothers are well-known for appearing in cinematic matches, particularly Matt Hardy, who created the Hardy vs. Hardy: The Final Deletion in 2016 during his time in IMPACT Wrestling.

“I had this one idea. ‘Too Sweet or Delete’ is one cinematic match that we never got to do before we went back to WWE in 2017,” Jeff Hardy said. “I had this idea about us going into the ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and coming out of the ocean in Long Beach, California. Then, us and The Young Bucks go at it.”

