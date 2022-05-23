During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.

“Bray has always had a very strange relationship with Vince, very strange,” Hardy said during the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” “I almost feel like Vince looked at him like a son in some ways. When he would do things he liked, he would love him and he would really give him everything that he could possibly give him, and bend over backward to try and accommodate him. But then when he did something he didn’t like, he became hated, like he was going to lock him away for good.

“It was almost like a really strange and different duality that Vince shared with Bray. When he liked him or loved him, he was all about him, but when he disliked him, oh my god, it was really bad. He would punish him and insult him, it was so strange. It was almost like a parent. It would almost be like how Reby disciplines the kids.”

To add even more confusion to the situation, Wyatt was released by WWE in 2021 and has yet to find another home in the wrestling business, remaining a free agent for almost a year (and counting). He’s also remained totally silent on his WWE run and his exit from the company. It’s uncertain what’s next for the Fiend at this time, but a landing spot in AEW has been rumored since the day he was let go.

