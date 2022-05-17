WWE 2K22 fans will now be able to play as Mick Foley’s most hardcore persona, Cactus Jack.

The Mick Foley persona, along with several other wrestlers and features, is part of the WWE 2K22 Most Wanted Pack, released today as downloadable content for the WWE’s latest video game.

In addition to Cactus Jack, the pack also includes Jack’s long-time rival and WWE Hall of Famer Vader, as well as The Boogeyman, WWE NXT UK Champion Ilya Dragunov, and NXT 2.0 star Indi Hartwell. All the superstars come with MyFaction EVO cards, which can be used in 2K22’s MyFaction mode and can be purchased via WWE 2K22’s Season Pass.

WWE 2K22 represents the 22nd time Mick Foley, or a character of his, has appeared in a WWE video game; his first appearance was in WWF Warzone back in 1997. He has also appeared in non-WWE games, such as Fire Pro Wrestling. It will be Vader’s 9th appearance in a WWE video game and the first appearance for both Dragunov and Hartwell.

The Most Wanted Pack featuring Cactus Jack is the second pack of DLC to be released for WWE 2K22 since its release on March 11. The Banzai Pack of DLC was released on April 26, featuring Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos, and Katana Chance (under her real name, Kacy Catanzaro). Three more packs are expected to be released later in the year, including the Stand Back Pack, the Clowning Around Pack, and the Whole Damn Show Pack.

