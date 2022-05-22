Everyone in the wrestling world continues to weigh in on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE Monday Night Raw this past Monday, including former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James. Asked about the situation on Busted Open Radio, James expressed support for both Naomi and Banks given the information available to her.

“I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt,” James said. “If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”

Mickie James also commented on WWE’s statement on Naomi and Banks walking out of the promotion, with her expressing disbelief that WWE even released the statement at all.

“Honestly, when I saw the statement, I was a bit in shock that WWE would even put out this statement,” James said. “I couldn’t believe Vince signed off on this statement. I was just looking at it like, ‘Who wrote this thing?’ I can’t remember a time when a statement has been put out.

“There’s always, ‘Card subject to change,’ and there have certainly been people who have left, just left, packed up, and went home, or have been, quote on quote, deemed ‘unprofessional’, but it’s never been called out before. So I find that a bit ironic. I don’t know why they would put out a statement. It’s almost like they sold for it quickly.”

