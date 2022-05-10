Mike Tyson will not be charged after striking a passenger on a plane, last month.

According to ESPN, WWE Hall of Famer, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson will not be charged after he struck a passenger while boarding a plane in San Francisco last month.

“We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told ESPN’s, Mike Coppinger. “Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

A spokesperson in the Tyson camp claimed that an ‘aggressive’ passenger harassed the legendary boxer, before throwing a water bottle at him, which led to Tyson getting physical with the aforementioned passenger. Both Tyson and the passenger were removed from the plane by police but both were quickly released.

Tyson, 55, was a mainstay on WWE programming in 1998, where he became a member of D-Generation-X which led to Vince McMahon appointing Tyson as the special guest referee for Shawn Michaels’ WWF Championship defense against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. Tyson famously quick-counted Austin’s pin attempt on Michaels during the match, which led to him joining forces with Austin and subsequently knocking out Michaels following the match.

Tyson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 and is also a member of the Boxing Hall of Fame (2011) as well as the Las Vegas Hall of Fame (2013).

Tyson has also made a pair of appearances on AEW programming. Most notably at Double or Nothing in May 2020, where he presented Cody Rhodes with the TNT Championship following his win over Lance Archer. Tyson would make his second and final appearance for AEW on the April 7, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he attacked Shawn Spears during a scuffle between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.

