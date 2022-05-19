MJF continues to add fuel to the fire to the speculation that he’s headed to WWE.

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman fired back at a Twitter user who claimed WWE never built any starts through their developmental system.

“Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair. Roman reigns. Just to name a few.

“People on this app have f****** brainworms,” ‘The Salt of The Earth’ proclaimed.

The social media statement from MJF is just the latest in a number of teases from the All Elite Wrestling star that he’s considering making the move to WWE when his current AEW deal expires in 2024.

A series of reports have stated that MJF has grown ‘frustrated’ with AEW President Tony Khan due to contract issues. During the latest updates to the dispute, it was reported that MJF was ‘leaning’ towards leaving the company when his contract is up and has shot down any conversations from Khan regarding a new deal despite the company reportedly being open to ‘paying him comparable’ to other top stars in AEW.

MJF is set to take on Wardlow at AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29. If MJF wins, Wardlow can ‘never sign a contract’ with All Elite Wrestling and if Wardlow wins, MJF must release Wardlow from his contract. However, Wardlow must complete the following stipulations for the match to take place. MJF delivered ten shots directly to Wardlow’s back with a belt on the 5/18 episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week, Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match, in which MJF will be the special guest referee.

