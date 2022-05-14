During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Street Profits joined the show to talk about their WrestleMania 38 match, their recent success on Monday Night RAW, and their early days in NXT. Montez Ford also spoke about having his two best friends in WWE with him at the same time in Angelo Dawkins and his wife, Bianca Belair, and whose accomplishments he feels more proud of.

“I feel like it has its own different ways of enjoyment, or pleasure, or feeling,” Ford said. “The love of my life, to see her accomplishments not only brings joy within her but it brings joy within myself, seeing her just be happy in something that she wants to achieve. Then also, accomplishments from my brother, somebody that we shared this similar journey with. When I first got to the performance center, I’d actually known Dawks longer than I’d known Bianca. For him to also be in that transitional period of all of us getting together, it’s like, wow. I just enjoy them both on their own high levels, I don’t really put one over the other, but of course, Bianca. You can’t really re-write everything that’s happening right now and the journey has been phenomenal.”

Angelo Dawkins also talked about a WWE Live Event mishap that he recently had in Lakeland Florida, revealing that he ended up traveling to the wrong arena. The WWE superstar said he thought the arena was going to be the same one they went to during his time in NXT when traveling to that town.

“This past Saturday, WWE had a live event in Lakeland Florida. Now, I thought that’s cool, it’s only an hour away from me, but the only problem is when I heard WWE Lakeland, I instantly muscle memory kicked in for me, oh, NXT Lakeland,” Dawkins said. “So I’m driving, I don’t even look at the TR map, I don’t even know where the building is at, I’m just automatically assuming, like, it’s probably going to be in a bigger building obviously, but it’s going to be in that vicinity. I didn’t know Lakeland had an arena, I went to the Lakeland armory.

“I was like, oh, alright, I guess this ain’t it. I didn’t know there was a civilization in Lakeland because there’s like a gas station, subway, a couple of buildings, and that’s it. In my head, I’m like, it’s there and I’m driving to the arena. And Adam Pearce was one of the guys I told, and I’m going to guess it made its way to the meeting on Monday Night RAW. And I saw Michael Hayes and he’s like, ‘you really drove to the Lakeland Armory?’ There were some other words in there but he was like, ‘Not only did you do it, but you told people you did it?’ In my defense, it caught me off guard.”

With his wife Bianca having her birthday recently, Montez Ford spoke about the gift he bought her, revealing it to be a boat. The former WWE Tag Team Champion said it was something Belair had been talking about for a while and had growing up as a child. He felt this year was the right time to gift it to her.

“You know how [your wife] asks you questions, or they’re like, ‘I would like to get this,’ and you try to make weight to get it for them? It was a process, man,” Montez Ford said. “It took a while, it was a process, actually. To be real, when we first met, that first year, she took me to see her family in Knoxville and everything, and her Dad has a boat and he took us by a river near the University. And she was talking about how her parents worked to get that boat and it was something she just wanted and ‘it would be nice to have a boat.’ That was like maybe six years ago and every birthday, I was like, alright, this is going to be the year, this is going to be the year. I planned it and safely purchased a boat, but that doesn’t mean I’m out here fly dollarin’.”

Ford and his wife Bianca were recently seen at the Kentucky Derby, looking stylish together and ready to enjoy the event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]