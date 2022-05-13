It looks like former WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai will be going by “King Kota” in her post-WWE career.

Kai filed to trademark the “King Kota” name on May 9, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The filing is for general pro wrestling/sports entertainment and merchandise use.

The following use descriptions were included with the filing:

“Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Kai was released along with other NXT Superstars back on April 29, due to budget cuts. It was reported that Kai was not planning on renewing her WWE contract when it expired in April 2023.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Kai’s statement on her WWE release.

Kai signed with WWE in December 2016, and left the company as a two-time former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. She has not wrestled since losing to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the April 12 NXT 2.0 episode.

There’s no word yet on what Kai has planned for her future, but she is set to become a free agent when her non-compete clause with WWE expires. If she’s under the standard 30-day clause in NXT, then she would become a free agent on Sunday, May 29, but if she’s under a 90-day clause, then she would be free to sign with who she wants on Thursday, July 28.

