During tonight’s episode of WWE “NXT 2.0,” a new match was announced for the NXT In Your House pay-per-view.

The match is a battle between the two families of NXT, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan.

The six-man tag match also has a stipulation, the losing team will join the other family and follow their patriarch.

Below is the updated lineup for In Your House:

NXT North American Championship

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams)

NXT Tag Team Championship

Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julian & Brutus Creed

NXT Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy

NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan

