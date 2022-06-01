During tonight’s episode of WWE “NXT 2.0,” a new match was announced for the NXT In Your House pay-per-view.
The match is a battle between the two families of NXT, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan.
The six-man tag match also has a stipulation, the losing team will join the other family and follow their patriarch.
Below is the updated lineup for In Your House:
NXT North American Championship
Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams)
NXT Tag Team Championship
Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julian & Brutus Creed
NXT Championship
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy
NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, & Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan
The stakes are high this Saturday at #NXTIYH!#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @TonyDangeloWWE pic.twitter.com/wDkSc7HT72
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2022
Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of NXT In Your House on Saturday, June 6 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
Live ongoing coverage for tonight’s “NXT 2.0” is available here.
