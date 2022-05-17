Night two of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place at the Sakata City Gymnasium in Sakata, Yamagata, Japan.

The first night consisted of wrestler’s in A Block competing in their opening round matches. Ace Austin, Hiromu Tanahashi, Alex Zayne, Francesco Akira and Taiji Ishimori all collected two points by winning their respective bouts.

Here are the results for night two, and the opening night for B Block:

* Clark Connors, Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa def. Yuto Nakashima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & YOH

* Ace Austin & Tiger Mask def. TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* SHO, Dick Togo & Taiji Ishimori def. Jado, Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi

* DOUKI (2) def. El Lindaman (0) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* El Phantasmo (2) def. BUSHI (0) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Robbie Eagles (2) def. Wheeler Yuta (0) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* TJP (2) def. Master Wato (0) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block Match

* El Desperado (2) def. Titán (0) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block Match

The winners of A Block and B Block will compete in a final round match-up that will take place at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on June 3.

Here are the latest standings:

A Block

Ace Austin (1-0 – 2 points)

Alex Zayne (1-0 – 2 points)

Francesco Akira (1-0 – 2 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (1-0 – 2 points)

Taiji Ishimori (1-0 – 2 points)

SHO (0-1 – 0 points)

YOH (0-1 – 0 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0-1 – 0 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (0-1 – 0 points)

Clark Connors (0-1- 0 points)

B Block

DOUKI (1-0 – 2 points)

Robbie Eagles (1-0 – 2 points)

El Phantasmo (1-0 – 2 points)

El Desperado (1-0 – 2 points)

TJP (1-0 – 2 points)

BUSHI (0-1 – 0 points)

Master Wato (0-1 – 0 points)

Titan (0-1 – 0 points)

El Lindaman (0-1 – 0 points)

Wheeler Yuta (0-1 – 0 points)

Fans are able to tune in and witness the whole tournament on NJPW World. The next round will take place on tomorrow live from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi, with the next matches from A Block taking place.

