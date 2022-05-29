Night eleven of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The previous night, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori continued their momentum in A Block as they remain tied at the top with 10 points. In B Block, El Phantasmo and El Desperado continued to lead the way with 10 points each.

Here are the results for night eleven, featuring both A Block and B Block matches:

* Master Wato def. El Lindaman in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Titán def. DOUKI in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* YOH def. Alex Zayne in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* TJP def. BUSHI in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Hiromu Takahashi def. Clark Connors in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Ryusuke Taguchi def. Ace Austin in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* El Phantasmo def. Wheeler Yuta in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. SHO in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Taiji Ishimori def. Francesco Akira in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Robbie Eagles def. El Desperado in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

Here are the latest standings:

A Block

Taiji Ishimori (6-2 – 12 points)

Ace Austin (5-3 – 10 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (5-3 – 10 points)

Alex Zayne (4-4 – 8 points)

YOH (4-4 – 8 points)

SHO (4-4 – 8 points)

Clark Connors (3-5 – 6 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-5 – 6 points)

Francesco Akira (3-5 – 6 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (3-5 – 6 points)

B Block

El Phantasmo (6-2 – 12 points)

El Desperado (5-3 – 10 points)

Robbie Eagles (5-3 – 6 points)

El Lindaman (4-4 – 8 points)

Wheeler Yuta (4-4 – 8 points)

TJP (4-4 – 8 points)

DOUKI (3-5 – 6 points)

BUSHI (3-5 – 6 points)

Master Wato (3-5 – 6 points)

Titán (3-5 – 6 points)

Fans are able to tune in and witness the whole tournament on NJPW World. The next round will take place on Tuesday at the Toyama Techno Hall West Hall with the final A Block and B Block matches.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]