AEW’s Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.

This show will see AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling come together, which could create a lot of dream bouts. For Yuta, facing Hiroshi Tanahashi would be his ideal choice.

“There’s so many, you’re going to have to narrow it down,” he said about the New Japan roster. “There’s plenty, but you just mentioned Tanahashi, and I think that Tanahashi is one of the guys that I have always envisioned myself across the ring from. That is someone that I would love to face. I don’t know how this joint PPV is going to shake out, but Tanahashi is someone that I have always looked up to.”

Wheeler Yuta then recalled the time he got to meet Tanahashi. This saw the New Japan star commentate on his match, claiming that watching Yuta was like watching his son.

“I actually met him doing New Japan Strong, he does the Japanese commentary, it was him and Shibata for my debut. So, he was doing the Japanese commentary for my match with Rocky Romero. I don’t quite understand what the translation was, my mom, translated it for me, and she speaks fluent Japanese.

“But Tananashi said something along the effect of, ‘it feels like I am cheering for my son.’ I don’t know what I did in there that made him think that. But I always thought that was really funny. So, one day I would like to wrestle Tanahashi because that made me laugh a lot, and he’s one of the best wrestlers ever.”

Wheeler Yuta also spoke about whether or not he is still a member of Chaos since joining the Blackpool Combat Club and abandoning Chaos’ Best Friends in AEW. He admitted things are strange, however, he claims that right now, he is still in the group.

“So, as far as I know I have not been kicked out,” he said. “It’s a little weird with the Best Friends, of course, but as far as I know, I am still in Chaos. I think if you go on the New Japan roster page, I think I am still in Chaos. That’s how I’ve been checking actually, I go on the roster page. That, and texting Rocky going, ‘am I still in Chaos?’ I believe his words were, ‘we can still team because what Trent doesn’t know won’t hurt him.’ So, for right now, until someone catches on, I think I am still in Chaos.”

