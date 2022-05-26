Night nine of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The previous day at the same venue, Ace Austin joined Taiji Ishimori at the top of A Block, as he reached 8 points, while El Phantasmo and El Desperado restored their advantage at the summit of B Block.

Here are the results for night nine, featuring both A Block and B Block matches:

* Master Wato (4) def. Titán (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* TJP (6) def. DOUKI (6)in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Clark Connors (6) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Alex Zayne (8) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (2) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Francesco Akira (4) def. YOH (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Wheeler Yuta (6) def. El Lindaman (8) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Ace Austin (10) def. Taiji Ishimori (8) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* BUSHI (6) def. El Desperado (8) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* SHO (6) def. Himoru Takahashi (6) in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Robbie Eagles (6) def. El Phantasmo (8) in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

Here are the latest standings:

A Block

Ace Austin (5-1 – 10 points)

Taiji Ishimori (4-2 – 8 points)

Alex Zayne (4-2 – 8 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-3 – 6 points)

YOH (3-3 – 6 points)

Clark Connors (3-3 – 6 points)

SHO (3-3 – 6 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-4 – 4 points)

Francesco Akira (2-4 – 4 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-5 – 2 points)

B Block

El Desperado (4-2 – 8 points)

El Phantasmo (4-2 – 8 points)

El Lindaman (4-2 – 8 points)

DOUKI (3-3 – 6 points)

Wheeler Yuta (3-3 – 6 points)

Robbie Eagles (3-3 – 6 points)

BUSHI (3-3 – 6 points)

TJP (3-3 – 6 points)

Master Wato (2-4 – 4 points)

Titán (1-5 – 2 points)

Fans are able to tune in and witness the whole tournament on NJPW World. The next round will take place on Saturday at Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 3 in Chiba, with another mix of A Block and B Block matches.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]