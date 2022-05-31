Night twelve of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place at the Toyama Techno Hall West Hall in Toyama, Japan.

On Sunday night, Taiji Ishimori took the lead at the top of A Block with 12 points, with El Phantasmo replicating the same in B Block, heading into the final night of Block action.

Here are the results for night twelve:

* Master Wato def. DOUKI in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Ryusuke Taguchi in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* BUSHI def. El Lindaman in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Clark Connors def. Alex Zayne in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Wheeler Yuta def. TJP in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* SHO def. YOH in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* Titán def. Robbie Eagles in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Francesco Akira def. Ace Austin in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

* El Desperado def. El Phantasmo in a Best of the Super Juniors B Block match

* Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori in a Best of the Super Juniors A Block match

Here are the final standings:

A Block

Hiromu Takahashi (6-3 – 12 points)

Taiji Ishimori (6-3 – 12 points)

Ace Austin (5-4 – 10 points)

SHO (5-4 – 10 points)

Alex Zayne (4-5 – 8 points)

YOH (4-5 – 8 points)

Clark Connors (4-5 – 8 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-5 – 8 points)

Francesco Akira (4-5 – 8 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (3-6 – 6 points)

B Block

El Desperado (6-3 – 12 points)

El Phantasmo (6-3 – 12 points)

Robbie Eagles (5-4 – 10 points)

Wheeler Yuta (5-4 – 10 points)

El Lindaman (4-5 – 8 points)

TJP (4-5 – 8 points)

BUSHI (4-5 – 8 points)

Master Wato (4-5 – 8 points)

Titán (4-5 – 8 points)

DOUKI (3-6 – 6 points)

The standings mean that Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado advance to the finals because of their head-to-head victories in the closing round of Block matches. The match will be a repeat of the 2020 Best of the Super Juniors final.

Fans are able to tune in and witness the whole tournament on NJPW World. The final night of the tournament will take place on Friday, June 3 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

