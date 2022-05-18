In an interview with Inside the Ropes, former WWE star nZo talked about the hardships of working with WWE creative, especially WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. He proceeded to tell a story about one time he fought with Vince over a promo.

“Me vs. [Big] Cass at Great Balls of Fire,” nZo said. “The entire timeline [of our feud] lined up with [“That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra]. Riding high in April, shot down in May, but I know I’m going to change that tune when I’m back on top, back on top in June. And if nothing’s working come this here July, I’m going to roll myself up in a big ball and die. It’s like me and Cass break up, we’re riding high in April in WrestleMania, shot down in May. I’m found backstage, but I know I’m going to change that tune when I’m back on top of a big show in June. July, you know, me and Cass wrestle at Great Balls of Fire.

“So that’s what I used in the promo, and I had to fight tooth and nail with Vince McMahon, who handed me this sh*tty promo. This writer handed me a sh*tty promo. I marched into Vince’s office at Great Balls of Fire and I said ‘I ain’t f*cking saying this. This is what I want to f*cking say.’ He didn’t like it. He didn’t want to do it. I fought again. I fought again. And Vince said ‘Okay.’ And I went out there and I delivered what I believe to be one of my best promos ever.”

It’s now been nearly four years since nZo was released by WWE, and when asked about whether he would return to the promotion, he wasn’t keen on it.

“You know, I’m really happy and looking at where my life is and where my career has gone and every wrestling signing that I go to, you know, I get great fans that I owe the world to,” nZo said. “So I’m in a good place right now. I think Cass is in a great place right now, and I don’t know if I’d be eager to enter a ‘go f*ck yourself’ environment. So, you know, like you got to be ready to do that and if the opportunity called, like would I field the phone call? I don’t even know.”

You can watch the full interview below.

