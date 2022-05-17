Many wrestling fans will recall the beef between former WWE wrestlers Simon Gotch and nZo (aka Enzo Amore), including Gotch’s infamous comments from 2019 about where he said the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was caught up “believing his own bullshi*” and “not knowing wrestling.” Now, years after these comments, nZo is giving his opinion on the matter.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, nZo finally shot back at Gotch, claiming that Gotch’s comments didn’t bother them, largely because he feels the former MLW star is only known due to his comments about nZo.

“He’s famous for that one thing,” nZo stated. “Nobody remembers any matches he had. Nobody remembers any good matches he had. No one remembers anything in his life except for the fact that he’s the guy who knocked out Enzo.

“So, I guess he holds a grudge and he’s upset about it. But I don’t have any hate in my heart for anybody. If I saw him, I wouldn’t say a f*cking word to him. He’s not worth my breath and on this conversation, you know, congratulations, kid. I made you famous.”

nZo has most recently been seen in MLW, Gotch’s old stomping grounds, most recently defeating Lince Dorado at MLW’s Kings of Colosseum event. Gotch meanwhile has recently caught on with the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH; his most notable match for the promotion was unsuccessfully challenging Masakatsu Funaki for the GHC National Championship on April 30.

