MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Founder Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about former WWE Superstar nZo. Court praised the undeniable charisma that he brings to the shows, claiming he has been a great addition.

“I get that question a lot, he’s been awesome,” Court said. “He’s got such a great ability on the mic, the curtains are sold out when he’s on the mic. Everyone wants to see what he’s going to say, and he can just control an arena. We were in Charlotte, man, he had that whole place in the palm of his hands. He just cut a ruthless promo, undeniable charisma. And he’s been a great addition to our locker room.”

Court Bauer went on to praise nZo for the flexibility that he provides to him when writing the shows. That is down to the fact that he is a great talker, and most importantly, he gets over with the crowd.

“Whenever someone gets over as a heel you’re teetering on potentially being a babyface,” he said. “You’re at a time where the fans are so sophisticated, and they just appreciate the performance so much that they’ve got to see you and root for you. But, a real heel can just take it back, and with the right concept, make you hate them even more.

“But, nZo gives me absolute flexibility, I’ve got a guy who can talk all day, and a guy that can just get over. That’s one of the things I think people forget about, like bell to bell is great, but you’ve got to be able to get over. nZo gets over, he got over in NXT, he got over on the big stage in WWE, he’s got over in MLW, he gets over wherever he goes.”

nZo has been involved with MLW for a while now, and Court Bauer has praised how he’s fit in. “Oh, great, great. Just one of the boys, hanging with everyone in the locker room, nothing really to report back,” he said.

MLA Kings of Colosseum ’22 takes place this Friday, May 13th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and features an MLW Fusion TV taping. Tickets are available at MLW2300.com.

