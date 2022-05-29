“Belts By Dan”, the creator of past AEW belts like the latest rendition of the AEW Women’s Title, may have given a glimpse into the reward for the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments at “Double or Nothing”.

As seen in the photo below, Belts By Dan posted a photo to Twitter that gives a glimpse at the side plate of a new belt he’s created. The plate proudly displays a Canadian flag on it, which, given it’s the day of the Owen Hart Cup finals, definitely raises suspicions as to its intended purpose.

Tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view will feature both the men’s and women’s final rounds of the Owen Cup. Adam Cole and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe will face off to determine the winner on the men’s side of the bracket, while Ruby Soho and Britt Baker D.M.D will decide who is the champion on the women’s side.

As mentioned, Belts By Dan created the current AEW Women’s World Championship and confirmed that the inspiration for the design was from old Mid South North American Championship from the 1980’s. He also pointed out that the snaps and velcro were “champion’s choice” for Britt Baker at the time it was made.

Another title belt was introduced to AEW on Friday’s episode of Rampage when Scorpio Sky received the latest rendition of the TNT Championship. The new belt is primarily gold from top to bottom, with some purple accents here and there. It is a nod to the LA Lakers and Kobe Bryant, which the current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is admittedly a huge fan of.

