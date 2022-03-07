Prior to her successful title defense over Thunder Rosa last night at AEW Revolution, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD came to the ring with a brand new AEW Women’s World Championship belt. Today, more details have emerged behind the new design for the title.

On Twitter, belt designer Belts By Dan revealed that he was behind the new design for the AEW Women’s World Championship. He revealed it took him three weeks (twenty one days) to complete the design.

“I’ve been busy over the last 21 days,” Dan tweeted.

Belts By Dan also revealed some more information regarding the AEW Women’s World Championship, including the inspiration for the design. He confirmed that the design was inspired by the old Mid South North American Championship from the 1980’s, and also pointed out that the snaps and velcro were “Champion’s Choice.”

“If you said Mid-South, North American inspired, you would be correct,” Dan tweeted. “Snaps and velcro. Champion’s choice.”

This is the second redesign of the AEW Women’s World Championship; the title was previously enlarged from its original design prior to AEW Double or Nothing, where Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to win the championship. Baker will make her next defense of the new title belt on AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16 in San Antonio, Texas, against the winner of a number one contender’s match this Wednesday between Thunder Rosa and “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.

You can read Belts By Dan’s tweets below.

