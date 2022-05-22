NWA Women’s Champion Kamille and NWA star Thom Latimer have tied the knot.

Kamille posted the below wedding photo on Saturday with the caption, “Mrs. Latimer.”

Kamille has been the current NWA Women’s Champion since defeating Serena Deeb in June 2021 at When Our Shadows Fall. She will be defending the NWA Women’s Title in June at Alwayz Ready against KiLynn King.

Kamille made her NWA debut at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show on October 21, 2018.

Latimer wrestled as Kenneth Cameron in “WWE NXT” until his release in 2012 and as Bram in Impact Wrestling from 2014 to 2017. Latimer came to NWA in 2019 and has held the NWA Tag Team Titles with Royce Issacs.

The couple had first announced their engagement back on September 26, 2020.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate the couple on their nuptials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamille (Kailey Latimer) (@kamillebrickhouse)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]