Rhea Ripley endured a grueling training session with several AEW stars Thursday.

As seen below, the Judgment Day member was spotted at Dragon’s Lair Gym in Las Vegas with her rumored boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, Tony Nese, Brian Cage, Melissa Santos and popular trainer Flex Lewis.

The pro wrestlers took to social media to thank Lewis for what Nese described as a “killer workout.”

Cage, who has been off AEW TV since the “ROH Supercard Of Honor XV” in April, is apparently using the workout session as his motivation to get back into the limelight. Cage hasn’t been on “Dynamite” since his loss to Powerhobbs last September.

Meanwhile, Matthews, Malakai Black & Brody King of The House of Black will settle their rivalry with Death Triangle at Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view.

Ripley has continued to dominate the Raw women’s division since joining Edge’s Judgment Day stable. Earlier this week on Raw, Ripley & Damian Priest defeated AJ Styles & Liv Morgan in tag team action.

Thank you @flex_lewis and @the_dragons_lair for the hospitality and killer workout. @ Dragon's Lair https://t.co/ct8mxnXQrr — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 26, 2022

Dragons lair instantly gets you more motivated once you walk in. How could it not, look at this crew pic.twitter.com/w3bNMNRKgD — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 27, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Matthews (@snm_buddy)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]