Former WWE NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta) has been announced for an upcoming XPW Wrestling event.

Pirotta, who was among the 10 NXT talents released last week, will reportedly be a free agent in less than 30 days. The XPW event on June 25 will be her first post-WWE appearance.

As seen below, Bayley reacted to Pirotta announcing her first post-WWE match.

We noted before how Pirotta has teased starting an OnlyFans account.

Meanwhile, Bayley is expected to return to WWE TV imminently. A report in late March confirmed that she has been cleared to return to in-ring competition, less than a year since undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.

In a recent Q&A session on her Instagram account, Bayley provided an update on her injury status.

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great,” Bayley said. “My mind is doing great. So it’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

