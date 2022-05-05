Former WWE NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (real name Stephanie De Lander) has teased starting an OnlyFans account.

Pirotta was among the 10 NXT talents released last week due to company budget cuts. She will reportedly be a free agent in less than 30 days.

As noted earlier, Pirotta posted her reaction to the awkward backstage segment featuring Duke Hudson, her former kayfabe boyfriend, and Indi Hartwell, her former tag team partner, on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ special. With both Dexter Lumis and Pirotta gone from NXT, WWE used the segment as a way to explain the recent releases.

If Pirotta does join OnlyFans, she won’t be the only current or former wrestler to have joined the online platform. AEW star Toni Storm recently started an account and had thousands of subscribers within hours of launch. Although a lot of celebrities use OnlyFans to offer nude content, Storm recently clarified to WAG Wednesday that she doesn’t use the platform to do porn.

“Well it’s not exactly porn, what I am doing,” Storm said. “I think you’ve got the wrong idea. Yeah, I don’t do porn. I take sexy photos and post them at a price, that’s all I do. Not porn, not that there’s anything wrong with that, it’s not what I do. Not so much crazy hardcore scenes or anything in that nature. But I like to take a lot of photos and share them with my fans. Not that there’s anything wrong with being a porn star, but I don’t do porn.”

You can see Persia Pirotta’s latest tweet below.

OnlyFans? 🤔 — Steph De Lander (@persiawwe) May 4, 2022

