As announced yesterday by Tony Khan, Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin one-on-one in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier tonight took place on tonight’s Dynamite.

The action stayed quick-paced and high-flying throughout, with it unclear who had the advantage for a majority of the match. Fenix hit a brutal variation of a Michinoku driver to spike Dante head-first into the ring mat and get the victory.

There are now seven confirmed entrants for the men’s tournament. Rey Fenix joins Jeff Hardy, Darby Allin, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and ROH World Tag Team & AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood as official entrants in the quarterfinal round.

The eighth competitor in the men’s tournament will be a “joker” entrant, someone who will only be announced when his first match takes place.

The six confirmed entrants for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as of this writing are Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker. The winner of Riho vs. Sakazaki on this Friday’s Rampage will determine the seventh competitor in the quarterfinals.

The 8-man and 8-woman tournaments are scheduled to kick off on May 11 at the AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The finals will then be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

Check out our full live coverage of the show at this link!

And it didn't take long before @ReyFenixMx took to the air! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/nYtNCrLfuz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts