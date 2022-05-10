Rhea Ripley has a brand-new theme song.

One of the biggest surprises coming out of this past weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash event was former RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley joining forces with Edge and Damian Priest in ‘The Judgement Day’. On last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW, ‘The Nightmare’ debuted a new theme song to pair with the new look she showed off at the aforementioned premium live event. Ripley wasn’t the only member of ‘The Judgement Day’ to make some changes as leader, Edge, had a notably shorter haircut during last night’s show.

During the 5/9 edition of WWE RAW, Ripley provided an explanation on her decision to join the WWE Hall of Famer’s new faction and become one of Edge’s new ‘Saints of Fate’, alongside Damian Priest…and according to Edge, ‘The Judgement Day’ may not be done adding members to the group.

“I am DONE signing autographs at the airport for all the little kids who come running up to me saying they want to be just like me when they grow up. The next day, I go online and I see those same autographs being sold on eBay. I’m DONE being used,” Ripley explained.

Rhea Ripley would go on to quickly defeat her former tag partner Liv Morgan later that night and would help dispatch of Finn Balor and AJ Styles following stablemate Damian Priest’s match with Balor.

You can hear a portion of Rhea’s new theme below:

