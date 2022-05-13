Former RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Travis Sams of 99.5 WKDQ and stated that she simply wants to win anything and everything over the next year leading up to WrestleMania 39.

“Of course, yeah,” Ripley proclaimed when being asked about wanting to win the Women’s Money In The Bank match. “I’m not gonna lie, I wanna win everything. Whatever’s coming up, along the way to WrestleMania [39]. I’m gunning for gold, I wanna win absolutely anything and everything, I wanna challenge all the champions, I wanna get all the opportunities I think I deserve. So, yeah, Money In The Bank, I’m not fond of heights but I’ll climb as fast as I can [laughs]. I don’t care.”

Though Rhea Ripley is yet to compete in a ladder match, her ‘The Judgement Day’ stablemate Damian Priest won a ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX, where he captured the NXT North American Championship. When asked about Priest’s impact on her, Ripley had nothing but praise for the ‘Archer of Infamy’.

“Damian and I have been mates for a long time,” she said. “We talked about doing intergender tag matches for the longest time since we’re pretty much the same human, our gear is very, very similar, and the way we look at life is pretty similar, I think we act the same, we have the same likes and dislikes. Hell, even when I lost my gear, luckily he was on the show because I wore his pants out and I wrestled in his gear.

“My suitcase fell out of the trunk of my car, it opened out and I lost everything in the suitcase. So, luckily he was on the show and luckily leather pants fit differently on guys because I just pulled them up and they were high-waisted for me but they fit perfectly, it was pretty wild [laughs].”

Ripley joined the Edge-led ‘The Judgement Day’ faction at last weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event when she helped Edge defeat AJ Styles after Priest did the same at WrestleMania 38. Though the stable is already off to a great start, Ripley has her eyes set on a ‘few people’ that could potentially join the group, if they were to prove themselves worthy.

“I mean, I’ve got a few people that I got my eyes on but that’s for you guys to find out and for them to prove themselves,” Ripley retorted. “If they wanna be part of Judgement Day, they have to prove themselves and they have to show us that they will stop at nothing to get what they want and they don’t care who they have to go through or what they have to do.”

Ripley most recently defeated her former tag team partner Liv Morgan on the 5/10 episode of Monday Night RAW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Travis Sams of 99.5 WKDQ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

