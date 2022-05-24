It looks as though we may have seen the last of RK-Bro on last Friday’s “SmackDown”.

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle kicked off tonight’s episode of the red brand by addressing the WWE Universe. After entering the ring and grabbing the microphone, Riddle let the fans know that he comes to the arena with a heavy heart tonight.

Riddle then revealed that his partner, Randy Orton, has been dealing with debilitating back issues as of late. And though he may not have been in the proper condition to compete, Randy wrestled in the Unification Tag Team Title match because it meant so much to Riddle.

When it comes down to it, Riddle isn’t sure what the future holds for RK-Bro after what has happened. He says that it’s unclear if they will ever be a team again. And with Randy Orton’s current injuries, he isn’t even sure what the future holds for Randy Orton as a singles star.

Riddle also had some strong words for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, telling them that they didn’t win the right way and he will get revenge. He even went as far as calling ‘The Tribal Chief’ a piece of trash. The segment went to commercial as the fans stood up and loudly chanted “RK-Bro” as Riddle pointed to the camera and told Orton it was for him

This led us into the first match of the night — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn vs. Riddle & the Street Profits. Other segments announced for tonight can be seen below:

* AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

* Veer Mahaan is a g guest of Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

* Bobby Lashley hosts Omos and MVP in an “All Mighty Challenge”

* The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

