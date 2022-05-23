Cody Rhodes is set for a match on tonight’s “WWE Raw”. WWE announced that Rhodes will go one-on-one against The Miz.
Rhodes defeated Miz on the April 11 episode of “Raw”. It was Rhodes’ first match on “Raw” following this return to WWE at “WrestleMania 38”.
Bobby Lashley is scheduled to present an “All Mighty Challenge” for Omos and MVP on tonight’s “Raw”. Lashley won a steel cage match against Omos last Monday. Omos sent Lashley crashing through the side of the cage and Lashley was able to walk away with the win.
Also announced for tonight’s show, Becky Lynch will address her loss to Asuka last week in a “Raw” Women’s Championship #1 contender match. Asuka’s victory secured her a title shot against Bianca Belair at WWE’s “Hell In A Cell” event.
The following line-up is announced for tonight:
- Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
- Bobby Lashley’s “All Mighty Challenge” for Omos and MVP
- Becky Lynch addresses her #1 contender match loss to Asuka
Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “Raw” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw
What will @fightbobby have in store for @The305MVP & @TheGiantOmos in The All Mighty Challenge? Plus, @CodyRhodes goes one-on-one with @mikethemiz! pic.twitter.com/CaOXnmC9s1
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]