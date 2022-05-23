Cody Rhodes is set for a match on tonight’s “WWE Raw”. WWE announced that Rhodes will go one-on-one against The Miz.

Rhodes defeated Miz on the April 11 episode of “Raw”. It was Rhodes’ first match on “Raw” following this return to WWE at “WrestleMania 38”.

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to present an “All Mighty Challenge” for Omos and MVP on tonight’s “Raw”. Lashley won a steel cage match against Omos last Monday. Omos sent Lashley crashing through the side of the cage and Lashley was able to walk away with the win.

Also announced for tonight’s show, Becky Lynch will address her loss to Asuka last week in a “Raw” Women’s Championship #1 contender match. Asuka’s victory secured her a title shot against Bianca Belair at WWE’s “Hell In A Cell” event.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Bobby Lashley’s “All Mighty Challenge” for Omos and MVP

Becky Lynch addresses her #1 contender match loss to Asuka

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “Raw” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]