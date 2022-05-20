Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and AEW were both name-dropped on the latest episode of HBO Max’s Hacks.

As seen in the video clip below, the character of Robin (Angela Elayne Gibbs) can be seen asking her son Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) if she can DM his ex-boyfriend if Roman Reigns ever goes to the AEW.

“OK, I won’t [call him],” said Robin. “But if Roman Reigns ever goes to the AEW, can I at least DM him?”

In response, the character of Marcus says, “Sure, mom. If Roman Reigns gets to AEW, you can DM my ex-boyfriend.”

Reigns was also recently referenced by basketball legend Charles Barkey on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

As reported earlier, “The Tribal Chief” will be working TV most weeks leading into the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Reigns is advertised for the SmackDown on July 22 in Boston, and the RAW on July 25 at Madison Square Garden. Both shows lead up to SummerSlam on July 30th in Nashville.

Roman Reigns is widely expected to wrestle at WWE’s three upcoming stadium shows – Money in the Bank on July 2, SummerSlam on July 30 and Clash at the Castle on September 3.

HBO’s Hacks with the Roman Reigns and AEW reference 💀 pic.twitter.com/UEA9D2Y63z — Melissa (@melissax1125) May 20, 2022

