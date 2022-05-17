Sasha Banks unfollowed a bunch of key WWE accounts on Twitter over the past few days. While this may or may not be related to her walking out of Monday’s RAW, it’s worth pointing out that The Boss has unfollowed the handles of WWE, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Banks is currently following only 6 accounts – Naomi, John Cena, Tamina Snuka, her cousin Snoop Dogg, and two fan accounts.

As reported earlier, via PWInsider, Banks was said to be unhappy with WWE’s creative plans for RAW’s main event, and staged a walk out along with Naomi.

Shortly before the Becky Lynch vs. Asuka main event, WWE announcer Corey Graves mentioned live on RAW that Banks and Naomi “summarily and unprofessionally left the arena.”

Earlier, Becky Lynch mentioned in backstage segment with Adam Pearce that she saw Banks and Naomi leaving the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This led to Pearce changing the main event to a singles bout between Lynch and Asuka, as opposed to the originally planned six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship.

WWE has issued a statement to shed further light on the Sasha Banks – Naomi situation. As per the statement, the Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection relinquished their Women’s Tag Team Titles before the walk out.

