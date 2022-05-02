AEW wrestler and trainer Serena Deeb joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio 48 hours after her war with Hikaru Shida in a Philadelphia Street Fight on Dynamite.

Deeb, who defeated Thunder Rosa to win the NWA World Women’s Championship in October 2020, discussed the potential of the pair facing off again, this time with the AEW Women’s World Title at stake.

“You know, we go back,” Deeb said. “We have history. The whole NWA, we had a feud, I believe it was three matches, right around the time I started with AEW, those first few months. So we have some history, and it might be time to revisit that history.”

The pair have faced each other on Dynamite in the past, with the current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa picking up the victory in October 2020. However, Deeb, who has a lot of respect for the Mexican-born wrestler, says this time around, there’s a particular stipulation she would like to add to the match if they are to collide again.

“Well, dream [match] would be an Ironwoman Match,” Serena Deed revealed. “That’s the dream. I love all the ideas of stipulations and all that, but I’m grounded in technical wrestling. That’s what I love to do and she’s the same. We’re both very technical, and I think an Ironwoman would be magical with her.”

The former Straight Edge Society member in WWE has never competed in an Ironwoman match previously, and neither has the current AEW Women’s World Champion.

The last time Serena and Thunder Rosa were in the same ring together was on NWA Powerrr in July 2021. Deeb successfully teamed up with Kylie Rae defeating Thunder and her tag team partner Skye Blue.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

