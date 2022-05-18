Six matches were announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will face Duke Hudson in a non-title match, while NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will face Indi Hartwell in a non-title match.

NXT Tag Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp will also be next week and is another non-title match.

As noted tonight, NXT will return to live event touring across the state of Florida starting in June. Tickets for the first eight events are set to go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10 am ET.

Below is the updated lineup for the May 24 edition of NXT 2.0:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan

* Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

* Wes Lee vs. Sanga

Entering my solo era 💫 Someone needs to end Mandy and

I. WILL. BE. THAT. ONE. https://t.co/T2z4JQPzUh — Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) May 18, 2022

