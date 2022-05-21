Earlier this week, AEW star and wrestling legend Sting made headlines when he filed to trademark his long-time nickname, “The Icon,” with a focus on the use of energy drinks. A few days later, the Franchise of WCW is looking to trademark the term for all purposes.

According to the United States Trademark and Patent Office, Sting filed to trademark “The Icon” again on May 16. While the use of energy drinks is once again featured, the filing also notes that Sting is looking to trademark “The Icon” for usage with merchandise, action figures, and entertainment purposes. The attorney helping Sting with the filing is Mark Dockins, who recently was the attorney of record on David Crockett’s filing to trademark Jim Crockett Promotions.

The wrestling legend began using “The Icon” nickname when he joined TNA Wrestling, now Impact Wrestling, full time in 2005, and has used it since in stints with both WWE and AEW. It was speculated that his recent filing for use of energy drinks was to protect his brand, as there are two separate energy drinks on the market with similar names to the AEW star.

Sting was most recently seen on “AEW Dynamite” this past Wednesday when he and Darby Allin came out to save The Hardys from an attack by The Young Bucks and Adam Cole following Cole’s victory over Jeff Hardy in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. The duo was eventually overwhelmed by Cole, the Bucks and fellow Undisputed Elite members Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, with O’Reilly eventually “injuring” Sting’s leg by knee dropping the legend while his leg was caught in the chair.

