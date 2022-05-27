PROGRESS Wrestling have announced that AEW’s Swerve Strickland will no longer be able to participate in the Super Strong Style 16 which is set to take place later this summer.

“Sadly, @swerveconfident is unable to join us for Super Strong Style 16. Be ready for that disappointment to be lifted though when we announce his #SS16 replacement tonight at 8pm… The good news for now is that he will be back with PROGRESS for Chapter 136 on 24th July,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

🚨 Sadly, @swerveconfident is unable to join us for Super Strong Style 16 Be ready for that disappointment to be lifted though when we announce his #SSS16 replacement tonight at 8pm… The good news for now is that he will be back with PROGRESS for Chapter 136 on 24th July. pic.twitter.com/BSfyTCnDox — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 27, 2022

No official reason was given as to why Strickland is no longer able to compete in the tournament, but his future return date was set. The British independent company did recently reveal that a former AEW star would be part of the event though, as Jack Evans has been booked for it.

Alongside Evans the Super Strong Style 16 will be compromised of; Aramis, Big Damo, Callum Newman, former PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir, Chris Ridgeway, Danny Black, Gene Munny, Kid Lykos, Maggot, Malik, Maverick Mayhew, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X, Spike Trivet, Warren Banks, and an unknown talent.

This year the tournament is going to be used to create a brand new PROGRESS World Champion as the belt is current vacant after Jonathan Gresham’s title reign was ended after he was disqualified at PROGRESS Chapter 128. Super Strong Style 16 will be taking place on 3-5 June at the Electric Ballroom in England.

This popular event hasn’t happened since 2019 because of the pandemic and changes that PROGRESS Wrestling have had to make following the speaking out movement.

Fans will be able to see Strickland in action this weekend though as he is set to be part of AEW’s Double Or Nothing, making his PPV debut for the company. He will be teaming up with Keith Lee to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships against the current holders Jurassic Express and the duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts