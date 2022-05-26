“The Man, The Myth, The Legend” Jack Evans (from the Heavens) is coming to PROGRESS Wrestling. The promotion announced the former AEW star will be taking part in their Super Strong Style 16 tournament in a tweet this afternoon.

“Super Strong Style 16 announcement,” PROGRESS’ account tweeted. “After 5 years away from the UK, the chance to compete for the PROGRESS World Championship at SSS16 has lured the globe-trotting aerialist that is Jack Evans to the Electric Ballroom.”

Evans, who has been a long-time supporter of the English Premier League club Liverpool F.C. later responded to a fan regarding his participation in the tournament, even going far as to compare himself to a Liverpool legend.

“Since I am an honorary Scouser I will be taking this tournament for the Glory of Liverpool like it was a Champions Cup,” Evans tweeted. “I am the Steven Gerrard of Wrestling after all. Victory dinner at The Asda and you are all invited.”

As noted, this will be the first time Evans has appeared at a UK event in five years. His last match in the country was on April 30, 2017, when he and former TH2 teammate Angelico faced The London Riots (James Davies and Rob Lynch) in tag team action at IPW: UK’s Extreme Measures event. Evans will be hoping for better luck this time around, as he and Angelico were ultimately defeated in the match.

Evans joins Aramis, Big Damo (who recently appeared on “AEW Rampage”) Callum Newman, former PROGRESS World Champion Cara Noir, Chris Ridgeway, Danny Black, Gene Munny, Kid Lykos, Maggot, Malik, Maverick Mayhew, Rickey Shane Page, Robbie X, Spike Trivet, Warren Banks and AEW’s Swerve Strickland as talent who will be appearing at the first SSS16 event. The tournament will crown a new PROGRESS World Champion after the title was vacated after former champion Jonathan Gresham was disqualified at PROGRESS 128.

