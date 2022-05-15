Taya Valkyrie is set to make her NWA debut at Alwayz Ready.

NWA announced on Sunday that Valkyrie will be facing Natalia Markova.

Since her release from WWE in November 2021, Valkyrie has made her return to AAA, Impact, and MLW. She currently holds the Reina de Reinas Title.

Alwayz Ready is Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. As noted, the event is being held in NWA Worlds Champion Matt Cardona’s honor.

Below is the updated line-up for Alwayz Ready:

Steel Cage Match or Deathmatch for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title

Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Matthew Mims vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA National Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane (c)

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

Alwayz Ready will be available to stream live on FITE.

🎟https://t.co/YhcbNQe5Xl! @thetayavalkyrie makes her NWA debut V.S. ‘The Crush’ @RealNMarkova! Can Taya make her case for #NWA Gold as one of the top stars in the industry, or will Natalia and her new bff @IAmTarynTerrell show her why the NWA Women’s division is second to none? pic.twitter.com/vQ9Ig17bTZ — NWA (@nwa) May 15, 2022

