It’s been four days since Stephanie McMahon floored the wrestling world by announcing a leave of absence from her post as WWE Chief Brand Officer. Many questions remain regarding what led to her decision to take time away from her family’s company. While there is still no definitive answer, the picture has at least become clearer.

A new report from PWInsider described Stephanie’s last year as “rough”, citing the health struggles of her husband, WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H. As Stephanie noted in her initial announcement, it appears she is taking time away to focus on her family.

It is widely known now that Triple H was forced to take a step back from his official duties at WWE following a major cardiac event in the fall of 2021, one that ultimately forced him to announce his retirement from in-ring competition before WrestleMania. A report by Fightful Select last week stated that the former 14-time World Champion had recently returned to WWE offices full time, albeit with drastically different duties than before.

As for who will be stepping into Stephanie McMahon’s role, PWInsider noted that WWE President Nick Khan will be taking on McMahon’s duties, with other higher-ups assisting him. However, sources have said this is a short-term plan and that it is believed WWE will eventually hire someone full-time to hold the position.

In her initial statement, McMahon suggested that she would eventually return to her role as Chief Brand Officer, though she gave no possible timetable.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]