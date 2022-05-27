AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa spoke with Sportskeeda this week.

As noted, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed at least 19 children and two adults. Several wrestlers including Cody Rhodes and Jordynne Grace had reacted to the tragedy.

During the interview, Rosa revealed that she will be auctioning off her Double Or Nothing ring gear to help families, who lost their children in the Texas school shooting.

“This Sunday, I will be remembering the beautiful souls that just passed away, murdered, at school in Uvalde Texas,” announced Rosa. “I actually want to auction the gear that I’m wearing to help families with funeral services for the kids.”

Rosa is set to defend the AEW Women’s Title against Serena Deeb at AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday, May 29.

AEW Double Or Nothing will take place at the T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will air on B/R and traditional PPV providers in the US and on FITE TV for international audiences.

Below is Thunder Rosa’s full interview:

