Since the news of All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor Wrestling, every wrestling fan has asked the question: when will we see Jay and Mark Briscoe on Wednesday or Friday nights?

During the first AEW-operated ROH event, Supercard of Honor XV, The Briscoes faced FTR in losing fashion but put together a 27-minute instant classic. After the event, Khan stated that ECW’s “One Night Stand” inspired his booking of the card with the idea of giving the fans an epic tag team match.

Given their history with several teams in AEW, along with Khan’s purchase of the company, many fans viewed their AEW debut as inevitable. But it’s been two months and still no sign of The Briscoes. This is most likely due to WarnerMedia executives reportedly having issues with the duo due to past homophobic tweets from Jay Briscoe. Jay has since apologized and recanted those remarks.

In preparation for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Khan joined Beef Vegan to provide some more insight into the future of The Briscoes.

“I’m not sure when we’ll see The Briscoes next but they’re a huge part of Ring of Honor and I see them again soon,” Khan said.

When the duo first found out about Khan purchasing the company, they praised the AEW CEO for his decision to buy ROH and felt as if they could thrive in any promotion.

With wrestling fans still waiting to hear what’s next for Jay and Mark in the worlds of ROH and AEW, the two have become regulars in “Impact Wrestling” where they are the current Tag Team Champions.

