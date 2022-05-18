AEW President Tony Khan provided some hints regarding the “jokers” scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature two mystery “jokers” who will face Britt Baker and Samoa Joe in their respective Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches. Khan stated on Busted Open Radio earlier this afternoon that the two jokers would be “debuting” for the company, which would rule out any wrestlers possibly returning, such as Miro. Khan also said that the two new wrestlers would be “fun arrivals” for the company.

In the other Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches, Adam Cole will face Jeff Hardy in the Men’s Tournament Semifinal, while Kyle O’Reilly will battle Rey Fenix in the Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal.

Below is the current card for tonight’s show:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. “The Joker”

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. “The Joker”

* AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk will be a special guest commentator)

* Wardlow must take 10 lashes

* A face-to-face confrontation between Chris Jericho and William Regal

Who will be revealed to be the jokers tonight? Sound off in the Comments section below. Also join us tonight for our AEW Dynamite live coverage that begins at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]