AEW owner and president Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Houston, Texas. During the conversation, Khan revealed he had been concerned that last week’s main event, which saw Jeff Hardy take on Darby Allin in a bout that featured a number of death-defying moves, would run overtime.

“It was a crazy, crazy match to watch,” Khan said. “Keeping an eye on it, first of all, as we push towards the end of the show, there was some thought, ‘OK, is this match going to make it?’ Because they kept doing crazy stuff and just some of the wildest moments you’ll see in a wrestling match, just throwing bombs at each other.

“Not only was it a very memorable match, but I thought it was a great showing for both men. For Darby Allin and for Jeff Hardy, who picked up the win. It was like watching two generations, flip sides of the same coin, and I think it was a match that people were really compelled to see and that’s very organic.”

Khan also discussed the crowd’s reaction to the match, and the AEW fanbase in general.

“It’s the absolute best and very consistent with fans in New York,” Khan said. “We’ve got great, great, great AEW fans all over the country, and certainly in New York, there’s so many great wrestling fans. I thought we really gave them what they wanted to see.

“Tommy [Dreamer], you’re someone who’s wrestled a lot up there. Mickie [James], you’ve wrestled a ton up there. Dave [LaGreca], you’ve got tons of experience yourself in the New York area with pro wrestling. They’re not easy fans, but if you give them good wrestling, they’re going to be great, and that’s why I think they’re great fans.”

