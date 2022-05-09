Seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus may go down in history as the greatest WWE Female talent of all time thus far. Throughout her illustrious career, she has had several infamous and memorable moments.

Recently while appearing at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, Stratus talked about what perhaps would entice her back to appearing on WWE programming again in the future.

“Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role. I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys”, the Toronto native said. “You know, you just don’t wanna see me being a babyface, kicking butt, winning championships, boring, right guys?”

The Canadian Hall of Famer would then touch on the recent success of her great rival Lita against the modern competition, and whether that gives her an urge to make a return.

“Yeah, to be honest, it did,” Stratus admitted. “I was lucky, a couple of weeks later… the live event was so much fun because it was just after that and I got a chance to go back and it was in Toronto and in another town near me at home so I just drove in, took my kids and yeah, you get in there, you feel the energy of the crowd, you do some promos, you do some slapping and it’s just like, oh, it’s such — it’s good”.

