After WWE RAW went off air, a fan caught an exchange between Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, a moment that saw the former Raw Women’s Champion take a swing at the American Nightmare while selling Asuka’s green mist.

Lynch had been hit by the mist at the end of RAW’s hastily thrown-together main event, and to Big Time Becks’ credit, she sold it all the way to the back. The cameras were turned off at this point, but the live crowd was about to be treated to a dark match involving Rhodes and his recurring rival, Seth Rollins. A video shared by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch, who is on her way back up the ramp, passing Rhodes during his entrance. When the two get near each other, Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks, selling the fact that she can’t see — Rhodes has to move out of the way while the referee helps Lynch to the back.

After their exchange, Rhodes showed his respect toward current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, sharing a fist bump with the champ as he headed to the ring.

Asuka’s defeat of Becky Lynch came in a match that had to be changed due to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the arena. The Empress Of Tomorrow’s victory made her the number one contender to Belair’s title (hence Lynch’s post-match aggression after the show went off air) and Asuka will go on to challenge Belair at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Rhodes, meanwhile, defeated Rollins after a Cross Rhodes to send the live audience home happy. The two men have been feuding since the former AEW star returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. They will be having their third premium live event match at Hell In A Cell , where they will compete inside the titular steel structure.

Becky Lynch after Raw just before the Dark match not being able to see anything swinging at Cody is absolutely hilarious! She’s so funny. Also fist bump for Bianca from Cody. pic.twitter.com/q7vcwb4ODB — Gracie the 4HW fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Baby_Face_Grace) May 17, 2022

