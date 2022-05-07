Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander was involved in a car accident yesterday, as seen in the video below. Thankfully, he reports that “everyone’s fine” and encourages fans to appreciate their loved ones every day.

“My 7yr old thinks it’s lame to tell me he loves me,” Josh writes. “I always tell him & say, ‘We say I love you just incase we never get another chance. We say it as much as we can.’ This is why. Tell your ppl. Whoever they are. EVERYONES FINE. Seconds or inches saved us. We are very lucky.”

Alexander became a two-time Impact World Champion at the Rebellion pay-per-view last month. His first reign began back in October when he defeated Christian Cage at Bound For Glory. However, Moose immediately cashed in his Call Your Shot contract and ended Alexander’s first reign in seconds.

Josh Alexander will defend the Impact World Championship against New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii at tonight’s Under Siege event. The show takes place at the PromoWest Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky and will air on the Impact Plus subscription service and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

Other matches scheduled for Under Seige include Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas title, Violent by Design vs. The Briscoe Brothers for the Impact Tag Team titles, and Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the Impact X Division title.

