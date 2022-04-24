Impact Wrestling announced during their Rebellion pay-per-view last night that the Under Siege special event will be returning on May 7, 2022. The show is exclusively available via Impact Plus subscription service and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

The inaugural Under Siege streaming special took place on May 15, 2021, from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event of the evening saw Chris Bey, Chris Sabin, Matt Cardona, Moose, Sami Callihan, and Trey Miguel wrestle in a fast-paced six-man match to become the #1 contender to the Impact World Title.

As noted, it was also announced during last night’s show that Impact’s annual Slammiversary pay-per-view will be returning. The show will be taking place from Nashville, Tennessee on June 19 and will celebrate the promotion’s 20th anniversary. The first NWA-TNA pay-per-view took place on June 19, 2002.

