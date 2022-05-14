Vince and Linda McMahon are putting one of their condos on the market.

According to the News Times, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and wife, WWE co-founder, Linda McMahon are selling their penthouse in Stamford, Connecticut for $4.1 million. The 3,351 square foot condo has four bathrooms and three bedrooms and is one of the highest-priced condos in the entire state of Connecticut.

The McMahon’s apartment is just one of over 160 residences in the 35-story-building, which is the tallest building in the entire city of Stamford. The formerly Donald Trump-named property is located on the corner of Broad Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Stamford.

It was reported, late last year, that WWE is building a brand-new headquarters in Stamford, which will be located on Washington Boulevard, less than a mile away from McMahon’s new listing.

Vince continues to serve many roles in WWE, including Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and head of creative. Meanwhile, Linda continues her political career, where she served as an official for the Trump administration and is currently the Chairwoman for the America First Policy Insitute. Linda formerly held the role of President and CEO of WWF/WWE from 1980 through 2009, when she began her political campaign by unsuccessfully running for U.S. Senate in 2010 and again in 2012.

