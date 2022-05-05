Three new matches were announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong tapings in Philadelphia on May 15. A standout bout that fans may be excited to see will be the first-ever collision between Will Ospreay and longtime veteran, Homicide.

Elsewhere, NJPW has added Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack in singles action, and an eight-man tag team match between United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) and (Jonah, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito) to the card.

Other interesting matchups set for the show include Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen and Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura. Chris Dickinson is still currently booked for the show but it will be interesting to see if he is replaced before the taping. As noted, multiple women have now come forward with accusations of abuse by Dickinson.

You can see the current card for the NJPW Strong tapings on May 15 below:

* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

* Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, Bad Dude Tito, JONAH

* Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

* Jake Something vs. Brody King

* QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks

* David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

* Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

* JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Issacs vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Alex Coughlin

* Chris Dickinson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

